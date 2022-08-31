 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sue Paudler: Re-elect Attorney General Kaul

From the COLLECTION: Your views in today's letters to the editor series

I’m writing to strongly encourage everyone to vote on November 8 for our incumbent Attorney General, Josh Kaul. He and Gov. Tony Evers will fight to protect the rights of all Wisconsinites.

Josh grew up in Wisconsin. He’s served as a federal prosecutor. He advocates common-sense background checks for safer schools and workplaces. Unlike his opponent, he will not yield to pressure from the National Rifle Association.

We no longer have a backlog of sexual assault kits. Kaul has pushed for rapid processing, bringing perpetrators one step closer to receiving the punishment this awful crime deserves.

Along with Evers, Kaul has gone to court to hold responsible those corporations that put PFAs into our water. Kaul filed a lawsuit to force 20 companies that he alleges contaminated the environment with PFAs to reimburse the state for investigations and cleanup efforts – protecting our safe drinking water and our tax dollars.

When Republicans sued to eliminate Obamacare, Kaul said “no” and pulled Wisconsin out of that outrageous lawsuit to deny healthcare access to thousands of people.

Attorney General Josh Kaul will keep Wisconsin a follower of just and fair laws. He will continue to fight to protect all citizens and move the state forward.

Sue Paudler

Onalaska

