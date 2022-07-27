Sue Paudler: Re-elect Gov. Evers for continued progress

Under the leadership of Gov. Tony Evers, Wisconsin will hand out a record $125 million in 2022 to help expand access to high-speed internet service. Evers understands the importance of ensuring that all Wisconsinites are able to enjoy the benefits of internet service and have the tools necessary to prosper in today’s society.

Research indicates that investment in broadband provides significant returns. According to researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, increasing access and usage of broadband infrastructure in rural areas leads to higher property values, increased job and population growth, higher rates of new business formation, and lower unemployment rates.

Broadband expansion can also improve people’s health by offering access to remote healthcare providers, online social networks, and educational opportunities. Studies continue to prove how essential telehealth is for improving life expectancy and healthcare outcomes. But if rural communities are going to take advantage of those benefits, they need to be equipped with proper broadband infrastructure.

According to the second annual report from the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access, projects were funded that will provide new or improved broadband to over 387,000 homes and businesses across Wisconsin. Re-elect Gov. Evers for continued progress and a focus on policies and programs that improve the quality of life for all the citizens of Wisconsin.

Sue Paudler

Onalaska