Sue Peterson: Return Rick Cornforth to County Board

I am writing to urge the voters of District 19 to support Rick Cornforth for re-election to the County Board. Rick has been dedicated to the La Crosse area and its betterment his entire life.

Last year I had some concerns regarding an issue. Rick took the time to meet with me, follow up with county staff to gather additional information, and assist with needed solutions. He was approachable, responsive, and respectful, all traits that are important in an elected official. I appreciate the time that Rick puts in to regularly attend county board meetings, participate on committees, as well as support local organizations and events.

I appreciate the honest and positive campaign that Cornforth is running and am confident that when Rick makes a decision, he has the best interest of his district and the entire county in mind.

Sue Peterson

Onalaska

