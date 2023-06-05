On May 24, the town of Onalaska Ordinance Committee voted 4-1 to recommend to the town board that the issue of opening all town and county roads to ATV/UTVs be added to the April 2024 election as an advisory referendum. I applaud the committee for recognizing the need for community acceptance for this significant change in road usage.

Community listening sessions are a way to hear from some residents, but can be and often are intimidating to many people to speak in public. A referendum is the best way to gauge community interest on a topic as important as this as opposed to hearing only from special interest groups.

I hope the Onalaska Town Board accepts this recommendation and doesn’t rush through with a decision on this topic before allowing residents' opinions to be heard.

Sue Schultz

Onalaska