Susan Bramwell: Barb Wuensch, Rebecca Rieber for Holmen School Board.

Please vote Barb Wuensch and Rebecca Rieber for Holmen School Board.

After considering all candidates, I wholeheartedly believe Barb and Rebecca are the best candidates for our board. They will bring unity, care, and concern for ALL students and faculty. They have, and will continue to promote an inclusive learning environment. They will make decisions with respect to all students, with their education, health and overall well-being as the priority.

For years their support and respect for teachers has been evident, proven, and felt. We have the most outstanding teachers, right here in Holmen. With the COVID problems of the last two years and increased teacher scrutinization, morale among these amazing teachers is very low. It is heartbreaking to hear them talk about their struggles and pressures.

Barb and Rebecca will provide support rather than scrutiny, will encourage rather than disparage, and will stand behind teachers as they do what they are trained and educated to do -- teach our kids.

Barb and Rebecca have both openly answered tough questions, both online and in person. They communicate respectfully and have no hidden agendas.

Please tune in to the open forum on March 21 to hear all candidates answer questions and share their platforms. Please make your own educated decisions. I welcome you to vote with me, for Rebecca Rieber and Barb Wuensch. Let’s unify our district and make Holmen better.

Susan Bramwell

Holmen

