Columnist Martin Schram was right. The GOP has no one to blame but themselves for the mud they and Donald Trump are dragging their party through. If Mitch McConnell had led the Senate to convict Trump in the second impeachment, Trump wouldn't be running for president and Republicans would have a different nominee — one who isn't indicted for multiple crimes and heading for trial and prison, one who isn't a mentally unfit criminal who tried to destroy our Constitutional government, one who could be campaigning normally instead of spending days in courtrooms in Washington, D.C., New York, Florida and Georgia, one who might have had a chance to win in 2024.
McConnell admitted Trump lied about the 2020 election and was guilty of inciting Jan. 6 in his post-impeachment speech and publicly turned accountability for that wrongdoing over to the DOJ. Now, the GOP is claiming the DOJ is weaponized for doing exactly what McConnell said they must do.
And their base, and rightwing media and dangerous extremists, have gulped down the obvious lies and the bait — hook, line, sinker and pole. The Republican Party has set in motion a dozen different ways to self-destruct. They will succeed in that destruction.
Susan Colliton
La Crosse