Columnist Martin Schram was right. The GOP has no one to blame but themselves for the mud they and Donald Trump are dragging their party through. If Mitch McConnell had led the Senate to convict Trump in the second impeachment, Trump wouldn't be running for president and Republicans would have a different nominee — one who isn't indicted for multiple crimes and heading for trial and prison, one who isn't a mentally unfit criminal who tried to destroy our Constitutional government, one who could be campaigning normally instead of spending days in courtrooms in Washington, D.C., New York, Florida and Georgia, one who might have had a chance to win in 2024.