Susan G. Ring: Voting concerns are unsettling

I’ve always believed in America and our way of life.

I believe in our democracy as established by the U.S. Constitution; in equality before the law and equality of opportunity for all people. I believe in my right to speak out, to demonstrate peacefully, to vote, and to trust my vote will be counted.

And even when my candidate loses, I expect the elected president at least to be honest and knowledgeable, and to work with Congress and the courts to preserve our Constitution, to protect our rights and to keep us safe at home and abroad.

But for the first time since I cast my vote for Hubert Humphrey in 1968, I am actually worried about my vote and our election process.

I am afraid to vote in person because of the pandemic. The efficacy of mail-in ballots is in doubt thanks to the current administration’s ill-timed postal reforms. And worst of all, I worry that my vote will be counted and then branded as a hoax.

My 2020 vote goes to the Biden-Harris ticket. Joe Biden has proven himself over 47 years of public service. I’ve been around for all those 47 years and I’ve seen him grow into a leader who can re-unite this country and get us back on track. And Kamala Harris is an experienced and capable second.