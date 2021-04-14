Susan Kapanke: Conservative but upset with Wisconsin GOP

How upsetting it was to hear that because the state Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate and because the decision was made one day too early, Wisconsin will lose $50 million of federal aid for May, granted to those states with emergency, Covid-related declarations in place.

Financially, people who did not lose jobs, who had pensions and retirement funds or savings may not have suffered as much as low-income individuals who had to work, possibly more than one job, to provide food, rent and health insurance for their families. Because of the state Supreme Court's decision, Wisconsin children will suffer as well as senior citizens, some who may never have recovered after the recession of 2008. (US Hunger Persists, Tribune April 4).

State Republicans who brought the lawsuit against the governor because of "overreach," challenging his authority -- during a pandemic year! -- and when all health care worker assert masks save lives seems inhumane. Wearing a mask is not a hardship in comparison to the suffering which may be exacerbated by this lawsuit.