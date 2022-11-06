 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Susan Lampman: Who stands to gain from vacant middle schools?

The people of the city of La Crosse should ask themselves this question before voting on the new school: Who stands to gain from the three middle school properties becoming vacant?

I feel the city should have a plan for those three properties that benefits the people of La Crosse. Also the people of La Crosse should think about how much academic decline there has been, between grades and attendance, with children not being able to reach their school and how hard it will be to reach if this switch has commenced.

Susan Lampman

La Crosse 

