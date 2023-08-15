Remember President Dwight Eisenhower? As a little kid, I thought John Kennedy had no right to take his job away, right?

Ike said, “I think people want peace so much that one of these days government had better get out of their way and let them have it."

And President Harry Truman said, “Everybody has the right to express what he thinks. That, of course, lets the crackpots in; but if you cannot tell a crackpot when you see one, then you deserve to be taken in.”

Recently it has dawned reluctantly on many of us we have been taken down the wrong path; the path of divisiveness. But we should be proud that we are in a democracy where we can change the way that we view issues as we learn more about them.

America is a society of communities, connected by physical roads but also by shared values. My local community has seen the wisdom of rising above our differences to work with our shared values based on faith and our founding principles.

Nationally, we realize we have followed leaders that have divided us from one another, which is the road to our demise as a democracy.

Let’s insist we go back to our community roots because it’s in community where we grow, thrive are the strongest and happiest. And give notice to the dividers we ain’t gonna take it anymore. This can be started as easily as going to Rosie’s Cafe and talking to each other.

Susan McCurdy

La Crosse