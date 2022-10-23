Susan McCurdy: Checking Van Orden's ads

Derrick Van Orden political ad states: *

1. "Joe Biden took $4 trillion from us taxpayers ... "

FACT: NPR - the Biden administration inherited a "terrible fiscal situation." The president's budget improves the long-term fiscal outlook because his policies are more than paid for over the long run says the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget.

" ... and he spent it — $4 trillion. And what did we get?"

FACT: NPR - It was a proposal, so cannot be already spent. Why? Because Congress has the power of the purse to determine government spending levels. Plus, the Congressional Budget Office had PREDICTED the federal debt would reach record levels because of the pandemic, BEFORE Mr Biden assumed office.

2. "We got higher gas prices, higher groceries, just about everything ...”

FACT: A budget PROPOSAL has no effect on higher gas etc because it is only a proposal. Although many politicians would like to take credit for falling gas prices—and blame their rivals for rising prices—gas prices are mostly affected by market forces. Thebalancemoney dot com/why-are-gas-prices-so-high

3. "Brad Pfaff? That’s what you get when you spend your career in politics."

FACT: State Senator District 32. Assumed office on Jan. 4, 2021. not a career politician.

FACT: Executive Director USDA Farm Service Agency, “Pursuant to the Hatch Act you may not participate in any partisan political activity” If he was forbidden to engage in political activity, he was NOT A POLITICIAN, was he?

Van Orden misrepresented again. Is this who you want?

Susan McCurdy

La Crosse