Susan McCurdy: Demand removal of assault guns

As if we hadn’t enough trauma, now states are pushing to allow everyone, including all teenagers, to carry guns and hidden guns to boot, because “18 year olds can join the Army and vote.”

This is called false equivalency because: 1) The Army has rules and training and doesn’t allow soldiers to carry guns around town while off duty, and 2) voting isn’t a contact sport but a mental sport, having nothing to do with weapons.

The law is meant to protect everyone. And if the law fails, we must ask our local businesses to post “no guns inside“ signs. This will create enough safe havens to run to when the next teen gunny is roaming, and you know he will, UNLESS WE FINALLY DEMAND THE REMOVAL OF ASSAULT GUNS!

Susan McCurdy, La Crosse 

