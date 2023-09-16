In 1994, Carl Sagan said he saw a future when nearly all the key manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few, and no one representing the public interest can even grasp the issues; when the people have lost the ability to set their own agendas or knowledgeably question those in authority; our critical faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what's true, we slide, almost without noticing, back into superstition and darkness and slavery.

Well folks, here we are in that future. If you don’t like it either, let’s recommit to demanding the truth, tell the media to only report true stories instead of giving their slanted opinions; elect truth tellers not hucksters, reject bullies and for goodness sake vote in leaders we deserve. Let’s demand solutions not slogans.

I have a dream that we all speak real: saying gambling not gaming; smoking not vaping; work for America not a political party because the public interest is what’s best for all of us. We can make America great again, great like our parent’s world where neighbors were there for you, this I truly believe.

Come take my hand, the light at the end of the tunnel is still on and the future is ours and we can and must set our own agenda again. We must take charge of our future, for all America.

Susan McCurdy

La Crosse