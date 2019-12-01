Susan McCurdy: Don't let teens drive semis

Question: Should 18-year-olds be driving semis? Cross country?

Sen. Tammy Baldwin is sponsoring a bill to let them.

We believe she needs to rethink this bill. Teenagers are just not mature enough to handle this work. They have more motor accidents than any other subset of drivers. Even the CDC addresses this, as if you needed proof to support what you already know.

In case you are wondering why this bill: There is a false rumor that we are short truck drivers in this country. It's not true, and even if it was, it's not fair to put unseasoned teens behind the wheel. Her office phone is (202) 224-5653.

Susan McCurdy, La Crosse

