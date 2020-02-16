Susan McCurdy: Don't roll back Dodd-Frank protections

President Donald Trump wants to roll back the Dodd-Frank Act, which was passed to prevent the banks from speculating....Again, like they did to create the 2008 recession.

I’m sure many people lost a lot from the 2008 recession.

People tend to forget what the country went through with the banking crisis and the Great Recession as a result of the activities of an awful lot of banks.

We lost a business worth $1,350,000, and had to go back trucking with a 20- year-old semi truck with nearly 2 million miles on it.

The administration and both sides of Congress could do significant damage and move us back to the freewheeling ways of the banking system. So ask yourself, whose best interest is that in?

We need to write or call Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Ron Kind and Sen. Ron Johnson to tell them we support keeping the Dodd-Frank Act and to not let President Trump destroy it. I don’t think we all could survive another 2008.

Susan McCurdy, La Crosse

