Susan McCurdy: Don't play games with COVID data

President Donald Trump must not be allowed to muzzle COVID-19 reports.

This is truly insane to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to reroute vital community health information on COVID-19 from the American people just so Trump can polish his election image.

How many more of us will die? How many of my relatives and loved ones will die from lack of information just to feed this man's ego?

I fail to understand how any Christian can condone these lies of omission. I challenge the pope, all the bishops, priests and pastors to rise up and refuse to allow Trump to threaten us all with this outlandish censure.

We do not have to just meekly stand by while all the politicians give him carte blanche to endanger us all. Come on.

Susan McCurdy, La Crosse

