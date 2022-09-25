Susan McCurdy: Focus on personal responsibility in abortion debate

My letter is to ask all of you to step back from the abortion wars and to ask yourself this question: Is this about rights and laws? Or perhaps it is really about personal responsibility, which in some cases has been confused with a child’s tantrum screaming, “You can’t make me!”

Personal responsibility is NOT a four-letter word, but is the pride of those who consciously act responsibility toward their friends and neighbors, whether they are of the whole world or whether they share the same bed, the same food and the same love, now and in the future.

Now briefly consider the meaning of abort: “stopping something after it’s begun." This is the opposite of canceling or postponing. You can't abort something that hasn't been started.

So personal responsibility in the abortion wars perhaps is where we should begin. Granted, medical problems also factor in, but abortion has become the go-to solution for irresponsible sex.

People will engage in sex; that is a fact. But already they exercise personal responsibility in their decision of where -- not on a park bench or at a Packers football game on the 50-yard line, but in the privacy of their own rooms. So, people, CAN exercise their responsibility to the next generation by consciously choosing NOT to create a child until it is wanted as well.

Susan McCurdy, La Crosse