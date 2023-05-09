Any accident on our highways should be avoided if at all possible. And injuries even more so.

There is a recent controversy regarding accidents with cars running under semis. There were only 42 last year, not a lot, but it happens. The controversy is that certain groups and the government put the blame on the construction of the trucks and the reality is the car-making industry which makes cars that don’t protect us.

Remember the Ford Pinto gas tank explosions in 1968? Ford knew they were unsafe, but did a cost analysis and figured it was cheaper to get sued rather than fix the problem, for $11. And in 2001, GM had faulty ignitions and problems with Firestone tires during early road tests. They calculated the cost to fix, and didn’t, and made them for 13 more years.

This is our lives at stake and those of our loved ones. If the government wishes to act for safety, we must insist they push back on the car makers and sue them for willful negligence, demanding much higher safety standards. We deserve this because, ask yourself, really, how safe are you if you hit anything else on the highway?

Our lives and the lives of our loved ones should not depend on an accounting algorithm.

Susan McCurdy

La Crosse