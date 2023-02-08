This letter is in memory of our friend, Larry Clark (Clarkie). He wore the badge in exemplary style for many years and his stories were wonderful when he related them at Rosie’s where he and we were regulars.

So in memory of this great gentleman, let us do a shout out to all those who also proudly and honorably wear the badge in the Coulee Region like he did. We respect your professionalism, your devotion and hard work in an important but dangerous job. We respect your coolness in stressful situations that you do not let get out of hand.

The Coulee Region men and women who wear the badge do not create “breaking news” headlines for their work like other departments in our nation, because of their high ideals and ethical interactions with our citizens. That is a pretty lofty achievement in today’s world, so take a bow, Clarkie’s friends, you deserve it.

Susan McCurdy

La Crosse