Susan McCurdy: Mandates for public health are not new

John Kennedy said it best: "Ask not what your country can do for you, but, ask what you can do for your country."

This applies to the current misunderstanding about mask mandates. The Supreme Court has already ruled that the government can legally mandate measures for public health safety, as in this 1905 case regarding the Smallpox vaccination mandate.

In the precedent setting case in 1905, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the Supreme Court wrote: “real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others”

A Florida Judge said it better: “We do not have a constitutional right to infect others.”

C'mon my friends, think of it as the least we can do for our neighbors and fellow Americans since we cannot invent a magic cure, at least I cannot.

Susan McCurdy

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0