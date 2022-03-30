Susan McCurdy: Oil exports must stop to lower fuel prices

We do not have a fuel shortage, and high prices are not due to the war or stopping the Keystone XL pipeline. Note, it is Keystone, not Keystone. What we DO have is a surplus of greed from our fuel companies. They are exporting 8 million barrels of fuel every day.

We can refuse to allow this by contacting our senators in DC and demand they reinstate the ban on crude oil exports from 2015.

In 2015, the U.S. State Department declined to grant the northern leg of the Keystone XL project the permit. Number 45 reinstated it and Joe Biden again declined. Why? The majority of Keystone XL oil would have been sent to markets overseas. Keystone XL oil WOULD NEVER have lowered gas prices.

Contact Rep Ron Kind and Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson.

Susan McCurdy

La Crosse

