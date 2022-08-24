 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Susan McCurdy: Turmoil not new

The turmoil we are experiencing right now is not new. In 1792, George Washington wrote Thomas Jefferson regarding the divide between Jefferson and Hamilton:

"How unfortunate, and how much is it to be regretted then, that whilst we are encompassed on all sides with avowed enemies and insidious friends, that internal dissensions should be harrowing and tearing our vitals. It will therefore be difficult to manage our problems if, instead of all laying our shoulders to the task, it must inevitably be torn asunder. And the fairest prospect of happiness and prosperity ever presented to man, the United States of America, will be lost – perhaps forever. Hopefully we can recommit ourselves to America rather than to risk tearing ourselves apart with internal dissension. Cause our enemies are loving it."

Susan McCurdy

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michels needs a dose of reality -- Fred Waiss

Michels needs a dose of reality -- Fred Waiss

First, an introduction: I’m a 71-year-old white male, married and still working part-time in a distribution center. I’m also a lifelong independent voter who respects and reveres the Constitution.

Chip DeNure: Meet Sally Simpleton

Meet Sally Simpleton, a young lady whose preferred pronoun is 'we' because it multiplies all of her views. Sally is a champion of diversity, a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News