Susan McCurdy: Turmoil not new

"How unfortunate, and how much is it to be regretted then, that whilst we are encompassed on all sides with avowed enemies and insidious friends, that internal dissensions should be harrowing and tearing our vitals. It will therefore be difficult to manage our problems if, instead of all laying our shoulders to the task, it must inevitably be torn asunder. And the fairest prospect of happiness and prosperity ever presented to man, the United States of America, will be lost – perhaps forever. Hopefully we can recommit ourselves to America rather than to risk tearing ourselves apart with internal dissension. Cause our enemies are loving it."