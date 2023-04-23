Einstein spoke about abortion.

Sure he did: He said when you define a problem correctly, you also define the solution.

Since it has been over 2,023 years since the last recorded virgin birth, the only way for a woman to get pregnant is for a sperm to join with her egg. And the only person who has a sperm is a male human. Stop the sperm having access to the egg and you have no conception and no need for the trauma of abortion. So abortion is the male's responsibility, not the woman’s. Thanks, Einstein.

Several options exist to prevent sperm and eggs from ever meeting:

Abstinence Condoms Saltpeter Forbid sales of Viagra Vasectomies to make no sperm possible

Since we’re making laws left and right to prevent women from assuming any responsibility for preventing conception, turning the responsibility back to the male will take another law. Because our society celebrates men’s unlimited access to sex (gentlemen's clubs), therefore, says Einstein, we need to make a law that forces them to stop making babies.

Since Nos. 1-4 are not possible to ensure no sperm have access to an egg, only No. 5 above would be included in this law, since experience has already shown only the most severe prevention option will suffice.

Let’s call it the EGGS Act: Eliminate Gestation by Giving no Sperm Act.

Susan McCurdy

La Crosse