Susan McCurdy: Wrong move to allow 18 year olds to carry guns

As if we hadn’t enough trauma, now our legislature is pushing to allow all teenagers to carry guns, and hidden guns to boot because “18-year-olds can join the Army and vote.”

But the Army has rules and training and doesn’t allow soldiers to carry off duty. And voting isn’t a contact sport but a mental sport. These are unrealistic and illogical and dangerous arguments.

The law is meant to protect everyone. And if the law fails, we must ask our local businesses to post “no guns inside" signs. This will create enough safe havens to run to when the next protest occurs in our towns and the teen gunnies are roaming, and you know it will and they will.