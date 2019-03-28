Please vote April 2 to re-elect Tim Padesky to the Shelby town board.
Tim's 36-year experience as a successful, local small business owner has been invaluable for Shelby; he secured private funds for our local parks improvement.
Tim also developed a plan for long-term road and infrastructure repairs and construction. Tim has also held the line on taxes. In the 30 years that Tim and his family have lived in Shelby, he has been involved in other community activities: he has served as president of the Shelby Ball League, and worked the Shelby Fire Department fundraising chicken Q.
Tim is working hard for us and for a strong town of Shelby.
Susan Mcloone, town of Shelby