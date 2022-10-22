Susan Wandschneider: Just how serious are Republicans about crime fighting?

The big issue in the 2022 mid-term elections seems to be crime. OK, let’s talk about that. Eight of the top 10 states with the highest murder rates are Republican run. These states are Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Missouri, Arkansas, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Maryland.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 provided $350 billion in funding for the hire of more police officers or other public safety initiatives. The ARPA passed without one single Republican vote. According to The Marshall Project, much of this money was spent on police and prisons.

An issue not discussed is the future of Social Security and Medicare. Congressmen Buddy Carter (R-GA) and Jodey Arrington (R-TX), both potential House Budget Committee chairs, are seeking cuts to “non-discretionary” spending which is a euphemism for Social Security and Medicare. Republicans also want to increase Medicare eligibility to 67 and Social Security to 70.

Sen. Ron Johnson wants funding for Social Security and Medicare approved as part of the yearly appropriations process while Sen. Rick Scott proposes sunsetting all legislation every five years. This would create uncertainty for Americans that rely on not just Social Security and Medicare but also veterans’ benefits. Recent polls show that 77% of Americans, including 76% of Republicans, support increasing Social Security benefits.

These supposed deficit hawks had no problem passing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 which increased the deficit by $1.5 trillion over 10 years. So just how serious are Republicans about fighting crime or lowering the deficit?

Susan Wandschneider

Tomah