Susan Westbrook: Barr hearing shows need for term limits

It is time for term limits for all congressmen and congresswomen.

I was disgusted after watching this dog-and-pony show being televised with Attorney General Barr testifying before a congressional committee.

The lack of respect and reverence for a person serving our country is outrageous. How are we going to encourage young people to enter politics or take political appointments when they would be subjected to accusations and attacks in a public forum without a chance to respond?

I give Attorney General William Barr a lot of credit for keeping his cool.

Civility and respect go two ways – if you want people to respect you as a public servant, you need to respect other public servants and people working for our government.

Even if you disagree, you are not allowed to attack someone in such a fashion and then not allow that person to answer the questions you are supposedly asking.

Time to put in term limits – it is time to get rid of career politicians. Career politicians are too entrenched in making sure they get re-elected – they forget their job is to truly represent the people.