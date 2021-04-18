Sydney Eberhardt: Another pandemic, same mistakes

In 1918, the United States experienced the horror of the Spanish Flu spread that killed 675,000 citizens. As COVID-19 spreads rapidly across the United States, over 563,000 Americans have died. With over a 100-year difference between the Spanish Flu and the COVID-19 outbreak, the question becomes was this preventable?

As medicine and science have grown astronomically from 1918 to 2021, the result remains the same. The factor that remains the same with both diseases is public reaction and reliance to follow safety protocols. While scientists and medical providers now know quarantine techniques like wearing masks, social distancing, and limiting contact with others, the public continues to ignore the facts. This results in an increase in death across the United States and a sense of neglect from the public and government officials.

The ill-informed guidance provided by government officials and the mass media outlets is dangerous to the spread of COVID-19. With modern technology and medicine, our society is well-equipped to handle and prevent the COVID-19 outbreak; however, politics and public neglect caused this year-long quarantine and massive death toll.

We as a society were warned by historical pandemics like the Spanish Flu; however, the United States continued to make the same mistakes.

Sydney Eberhardt

La Crosse

