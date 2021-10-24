T. Larry Mell: Are we losing public education?

As a product of public education, I found it to be not just adequate, but excellent. My teachers, instructors and professors limited their discussions to their fields of excellence. This was true for all levels of education I attended, which included elementary, secondary, undergraduate college and graduate school.

Not one of my college and university instructors strayed from my curriculum, a diverse effort including science, mathematics, English, history and business administration, to name some key topics. Is this still the case? I sincerely hope so, but it seems we are constantly bombarded with examples to the opposite.

What is it that creates this condition? One gets the impression it is self-aggrandizement by those who consider themselves the intellectual elite. I question whether intellectual is wholly accurate. Perhaps a more descriptive label might be “IDEOLOGICAL”! Politically so and left-leaning to boot. The far left has one major goal, of course. To convert America from a Constitutional Republic into a Marxist State. Believe me, America, you will NOT like this result.

Loss of freedom is a key example, of course. Another could well be the loss of what was once considered one of our country’s proudest accomplishments, public education. Oh yes, some will be educated … those who can afford to use private schools.

T. Larry Mell

La Crosse

