T. Larry Mell: Democrats are causing an ill wind

“It’s an ill wind that doesn’t blow some good.” My father often said this during troubling times. Our country and the world are experiencing troubled times now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But what good could possibly come from this horrible scourge? Lessons learned. Let’s look at a few.

• Due to the restrictions imposed by governments to help mitigate the spread of the virus, Americans today are experiencing what life is always like in socio-communistic societies, the loss of basic freedoms our country has always enjoyed. We are told what is allowed, when, with whom and where.

• Globalists who have moved our supply chains offshore have endangered our national security.

• China is no friend of The U.S. While trade may still be necessary, we must no longer allow them to control our basic needs, like pharmaceuticals. It is China, not Russia, who is the greater threat to U.S. elections.

There is a common thread running through each of these that stands in the path of success: The Democratic Party. Not rank-and-file Democrats, but rather party leadership, the Progressives as they like to be called, are globalists.