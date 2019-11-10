In 1971, Saul Alinsky wrote a book entitled, “Rules for Radicals,” his second book on this subject.
One of the main tenets of this work was to accuse your opponents of the unscrupulous actions that you or your associates have already done, or are in the process of doing.
The tactics put forth in this book quickly became one of the main playbooks for the Democratic Party. As the following examples indicate, The Doctrine of Alinsky is not only alive, but prevails in today’s Democratic Party, augmented by a biased media who “carry water “ for them.
• The Democrats accused President Trump of colluding with the Russians, when we now know that they themselves, via Hillary Clinton’s “Russian Dossier,” were the real culprits.
• The Democrats accuse President Trump of a quid pro quo in his phone call with the Ukrainian president, when the copy of the call indicates no such thing. However, the world does have Joe Biden on tape performing just such an act when he was President Barack Obama’s vice president.
• The Democrats accuse President Trump of “lying”, while Democrats have been caught multiple times in this act.
• The Democrats accuse President Trump of lack of transparency, while they conduct secret impeachment investigations in the bowels of the Capital, allowing no information to be available to the public or even the rest of Congress.
Unquestionably, Saul Alinsky would be very proud of this group of radicals known as The Democratic Party.
T. Larry Mell, La Crosse