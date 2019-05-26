The words Equal Justice Under Law are the words emblazoned across the entrance to the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
Its author intended for this to be a meaningful depiction of how this court, this deliberative body, would protect our Constitution while meting out justice under our laws.
Clearly, during the past several years, equal justice has not been realized. While The Supreme Court is not directly at fault, the lower courts are, especially the Ninth District, which has run amok, endangering the very fabric of our legal system.
But the pendulum rarely swings in only one direction.
For two years, our president and our country have labored under a false accusation, of which he has been completely exonerated.
There are now strong indications that the worm has turned. Our country now has an attorney general who has served honorably in this capacity before and seems intent on righting the faltering ship that is the Justice Department created under the prior administration.
That administration politicized our great FBI and weaponized the Justice Department. At this point, many of the proponents of what amounted to a cabal which lead an attempted coup to overthrow our president-elect have been fired or resigned. But no one has been punished.
As the pendulum continues its swing, I think the members of the cabal, which affected the FBI, the Justice Department and the Deep State, will enter a punitive phase. If not, I fear the abuses of the Obama administration will be repeated.
T. Larry Mell, La Crosse