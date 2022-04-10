T. Larry Mell: 'Leading from behind' not working again

“Leading from behind” was a catchphrase crafted by the Obama administration, intended to be a clever rejoinder to mask the hesitancy of a very risk-averse leadership. As might be expected, the result of this leadership style leaves most difficult decisions for someone else to solve. President Trump inherited the task of cleaning up the mess in the Middle East, which he accomplished effectively.

It appears President Biden learned from President Obama, because we see this same leader-less approach in The Ukraine conflict with Russia. The Biden administration was aware that Russia was preparing to attack Ukraine weeks before it occurred. The U.S. made noises about providing war materials and equipment to Ukraine, but only if, and when an attack occurred.

Recently, President Biden has announced such an increase will occur. Meanwhile, Ukraine fights valiantly with what they have, and continues to hang on. Sadly, much of the major cities have already been decimated. It would appear that “leading from behind” is really “leading too late.”

Clearly, Putin is responsible for this assault on humanity. However, it is difficult to refute that hesident Biden’s “leading from behind” has contributed to the magnitude of the catastrophe. Be assured that China is studying two of our presidents' disasters, Afghanistan and Ukraine. The worst may be yet to come.

T. Larry Mell

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0