T. Larry Mell: Team Biden striking out with bases loaded

In my last letter I noted we had seen only a peek at the new Biden Administration. That “peek” has now changed to one of shock and disbelief. But why! The new team inherited a very positive outlook for our country, as the following points clearly demonstrate:

Effective vaccines and therapeutics to deal with COVID.

A sharply improving economy over 2020.

Respect the world over from both allies and adversaries.

Energy independence for the first time in many years.

Low inflation.

Immigration under control, with our Southern border well managed thanks to a nearly completed Border wall.

This is like starting a baseball game with the bases loaded and nobody out. Virtually anything scores runs except doing everything wrong. Ooops. It looks like this is what happened to Team-Biden. They have struck out on every one of the above bullet points.

Perhaps President Biden should have followed the lead of candidate Biden and remained in his basement.

T. Larry Mell

La Crosse

