T. Larry Mell: Trump will save us from socialism

The Cry of a Nation

In 1843, Elizabeth Barrett Browning wrote a piece called “The Cry of the Children.”

One of the lines from this piece asked “How long”, they say, “How long O cruel Nation, will you stand to move the world on a child’s heart?”

This was condemnation of the exploitation of children in the workplace in England and the absence of Child Labor Laws to prevent it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2019, had she been alive, she would have found differing but equally troubling conditions.

Perhaps her statement on today’s situation would have been entitled “The Cry of a Nation” and might have gone like this. “How long, America, will you stand to let the Radical Progressive Wing of the Democratic Party drag us inexorably to the horrors of socialism, thus ending the grand experiment our Forefathers envisioned and implemented, which has yielded the greatest country ever conceived.”

Fortunately for America and the world, God has sent Saviors in the form of U. S. presidents to save us, often from ourselves.

President Lincoln saved our country from one of its most egregious failings, slavery. President Reagan righted the ship of state after the unfortunate Carter calamity.