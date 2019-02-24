In America today, we are embroiled in what I call “The Battle of The ‘Senses’” regarding Congress.
The battle compares concepts of common sense vs nonsense. A look at a few examples should clarify.
- Common sense: Nationalism, where freedom-loving patriots are primarily concerned with the wellbeing and governance of their own country.
- Nonsense: Globalism, where citizens must abdicate the control of their country to a world government whose governance over all members would result in subsequent loss of freedom.
- Common sense: Immigration. A merit-based system where the host country controls entry. In need are immigrants who can help the host country, not the reverse.
- Nonsense: A policy that allows virtually anyone to enter a host country, with no control over merit or quantity.
- Common sense: Border control, a means of controlling immigration. This will entail barriers in spots, to funnel border crossing attempts into ports of entry and technology for overflight and port of entry examination, along with adequate border control agents.
- Nonsense: The absence of barriers, which would allow free flow across borders.
- Common sense: The abolishment of sanctuary cities and states, which provide a haven for criminals and prevent effective law enforcement.
- Nonsense: Allowing sanctuary to law breakers.
Clearly, Democrats’ policies tend to line up with the nonsense category. I wish I could say there are no Republicans in the nonsense category, but the D.C. swamp is ever hungry for the greedy and the power seekers regardless of party.
T. Larry Mell, La Crosse