Tamara Dickinson: Thanks from Logan Northside Neighborhood Association

The Logan Northside Neighborhood Association held its annual Northside Clean Up on Saturday, August 14. We would like to thank the organizations that made this possible:

This is just one of the many projects we are doing to revitalize and improve the neighborhood. To find out more about us come to our meetings held the fourth Tuesday of the month, at 6 pm, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St. Look for us on Facebook.