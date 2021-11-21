Tamara Porter: As much to mourn as celebrate

Signs of the approaching holidays are appearing with visions of festive gatherings and bright promises.

While we solemnly give thanks for our good health and each other, let’s take a moment to remember the 700,000 plus empty seats at the table, those who have died of Covid 19 in the United States and beyond, the 5 million plus who have died worldwide. Let’s mourn with those who will always carry an emptiness within themselves as they attempt to survive their losses and grief.

Let’s give thanks to the brave and strong people who have cared for us in ICUs and ERs, regardless of our lack of respect for their well-being by our decisions to mask or be vaccinated.

We have as much to mourn as celebrate this season as we wish each other peace, joy and good health. A lasting gift would be for each of us to extend those sentiments to one another with every opportunity we are given.

Tamara Porter

Holmen

