Tamara Porter: Homeless need compassion

In response to Bob Nester’s letter to the editor, dated February 26, pick a lane. You complain that you are forced to look at the homeless and pity them as you go about your daily travels but then you complain that monies are being spent to house them.

Where, exactly, would you like them to go? Your ignorance and lack of compassion is appalling. These individuals and families are not “ne’er’-do-well distant relatives or shiftless souls” as you would have them dismissed. They are individuals and families who suffer financially, cope with mental health issues, addictions or have simply fallen through the cracks of society. Some are employed but still can’t make ends meet.

Did you know that 20% of the homeless population in the United States are under the age of 18 or that 20% are veterans? Did you know that four out of 10 homeless individuals living in a homeless shelter are disabled?

To those individuals who show compassion and foresight in dealing with the human tragedy of homelessness, you have my respect and gratitude.

Tamara Porter

Holmen

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0