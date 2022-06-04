Tamara Porter:Look around, the world is taking action on guns

Understandably emotions are abundant and running high after the Uvalde mass shooting in an elementary school.

Notable GOP politicians are calling for teachers to be armed with guns of their own. Isn’t that like throwing water at a person drowning? Over simplified? Of course, it is, just as gun rights advocates are oversimplifying the problem, let’s throw more guns at the gun problem. Even I, as a fifth grader, had enough sense to know my teacher, Miss Evans, should not have been expected to shoot someone.

Which leads to the question, should workers in grocery stores, night clubs, concerts, movie theaters, restaurants, synagogues, churches, work places be armed? All places where mass shootings have occurred.

The AR-15 or DDM4 Rifle has been used in 11 mass shootings since 2012. “The AR-15, like its military version, is designed to kill people quickly and in large numbers, hence the term assault-style rifle.”

In January 2016 a post from the NRA called the AR-15 “America’s Rifle.”

77% of mass shooters obtained weapons legally between 1966 to 2019.

This addresses mass shootings only. Are the lives of accidental shooting victims, homicides, suicides any less valuable?

And stop stigmatizing the mentally ill. Consistent research shows 8% of shooters were mentally ill. These murders are calculated and premeditated.

If we can’t figure this out on our own, I suggest we look around the world to see how other countries have successfully handled this.

It seems the once popular phrase, “It’s the guns, stupid,” still rings true.

Tamara Porter

Holmen

