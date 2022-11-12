Tamara Porter: No room for board member with ties to Oathkeepers

Thank you to Karen Eckert for her letter to the editor dated October 27.

She brought to our attention Rodney Stanek, former member of the Oathkeepers, a far-right antigovernment militia. He currently sits on the Village of Holmen Board.

Stanek’s response when interviewed was to state he was a past member, paid his dues and agrees with their ideology but does not condone violence of any kind. So what? Most people don’t condone violence, those that participate in it are tried, convicted and sentenced. They are criminals. Having a member on the board who agrees with the ideology of the Oathkeepers has no place making decision that affect my life.

Apparently, president of the Village of Holmen Board, Patrick Barlow, and Village Administrator Scott Heing don’t consider this a problem. The dismissive response to Karen Eckert was to wait it out until April 2024 and vote him out.

Please contact Barlow, Heing or Stanek himself and encourage his resignation immediately.

Tamara Porter

Holmen