Tamara Porter: Redefining 'rough around the edges'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tamara Porter

La Crosse

Fred Kurtz's letter to the editor (Tribune, June 10) calls for a response.

He states: "Do not believe all the highly negative rhetoric surrounding this president." The negative reaction to President Donald Trump is in direct correlation to the highly negative rhetoric that spews out of Trump's mouth all the time.

Starting with but not limited to: "When the looting starts the shooting starts. " "Chinese virus." "Very fine people on both sides." "People from s***hole countries." "Send her back." Let's call it highly negative rhetoric.

Mr. Kurtz goes on to state, "Yes, he might be a little rough around the edges."

When I think of "a little rough around the edges" I think of someone who talks too loudly and interrupts. Certainly not the president of the United States who has disparaged, bullied and ridiculed women, minorities, Muslims, immigrants, ex-POWs, the LGBTQ community, judges of Mexican descent and yes, making fun of Serge Koraleski, a handicapped reporter.

That, Mr. Kurtz, is not a "little rough around the edges." That is just plain mean and bigoted.

Please vote him out of office.

Tamara Porter, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0