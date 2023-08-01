Congressman Derrick Van Orden’s behavior did not change when he was elected to Congress.

He brought his bullying and intimidating personality with him, as witnessed when he began screaming profanities at a group of Pages who were lying on the Capitol Rotunda floor resting and taking photos of its dome.

Teenagers appear to be his favorite target. Why not? They are young, vulnerable and easily intimidated. At least he found that the case when he threatened a 17-year-old in a library setting in 2021.

What a guy. He felt it was disrespectful to the Capitol for a group of teens taking photos, but he did not find it disrespectful on his part to scream and yell obscenities in the same space.

He brags about being a veteran, but he represents them poorly. I have had the privilege of knowing several veterans in my lifetime and not one would scream profanities at anyone.

He did manage to bring both parties together. In a rare moment of solidarity, both sides strongly condemned his behavior and his subsequent refusal to apologize to the Pages.

Advice: Control your temper and learn some manners.

Please remember, come Nov. 5, 2024, to look elsewhere for a decent candidate to vote for and send a message to Junior Congressman Derrick Van Orden that his atrocious and disrespectful behavior will not be rewarded.

Tamara Porter

Holmen