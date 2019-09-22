Sen. Diane Feinstein’s commentary (Sept. 19 Tribune) prompted me to contact Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The GOP-controlled Senate refuses to hold a vote on banning high-capacity magazine assault weapons and federal funds to buy back the same. Leaders refuse to hold a vote.
I come from a long line of hunters, so please don’t expect me to buy the exhausted argument that “next they’ll come after your deer hunting rifle.” Assault weapons are used for hunting humans.
Perhaps our senators need a lesson in representing all of their constituents, including the majority (two-thirds, according to recent polls) of Americans who support gun-control measures.
If change doesn’t occur now, under a GOP-controlled Senate, it will eventually. Elections are looming.
Tamara Porter, La Crosse