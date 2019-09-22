{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Diane Feinstein’s commentary (Sept. 19 Tribune) prompted me to contact Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The GOP-controlled Senate refuses to hold a vote on banning high-capacity magazine assault weapons and federal funds to buy back the same. Leaders refuse to hold a vote.

I come from a long line of hunters, so please don’t expect me to buy the exhausted argument that “next they’ll come after your deer hunting rifle.” Assault weapons are used for hunting humans.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Perhaps our senators need a lesson in representing all of their constituents, including the majority (two-thirds, according to recent polls) of Americans who support gun-control measures.

If change doesn’t occur now, under a GOP-controlled Senate, it will eventually. Elections are looming.

Tamara Porter, La Crosse

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0