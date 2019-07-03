Just in case you missed it, on June 21 E. Jean Carroll joined 21 other women who have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct or sexual assault,. This time he’s been accused of rape.
His response? “She’s not my type.” I’m wavering from being outraged to dumbfounded, mostly outraged.
What do his words suggest? Had she been “his type” it would have been OK to rape her? Is this his idea of a sick joke?
Sexual assault is not about sex, it’s about power. Trump’s relentless quest for power at any cost dominates every aspect of his presidency, and, as president, this nation’s welfare.
Trump’s insecurities and cruelty are in full bloom, he demeans women by sexualizing them and excuses himself with disgusting remarks about their appearances, (does the guy have a mirror?)
As 2020 approaches, contact your elected officials to voice your disapproval for this sham of a president.
Tamara Porter, La Crosse