The fact the Joe Biden is being criticized for his touchy, hugging ways defies all logic and common sense when we tolerate a president who bragged about assaulting women and uses vulgar terms when referring to them.
The four women who declared publicly that Joe Biden crossed boundaries and did not respect their personal space did not accuse him of sexual misconduct. He took responsibility for his actions and promised to be more mindful of an individual's personal space. A total of 23 women, as of February, 2019, accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct or assault. He called them liars.
Perhaps those critical of Joe Biden should take a moment to consider the tragedies he's endured, the loss of his wife, daughter and son. Perhaps he was on the receiving end of a hug or embrace during those times. Maybe he understands the power of a hug or the caring touch of another human being.
Donald Trump has a long history of immoral and abusive behavior yet continues to receive an approval rating of 39% as noted by Gallup, March 2019.
Donald Trump is an insult to decency.
Tamara Porter, La Crosse