Tamara Porter: Van Orden denies inconvenient findings

When confronted with the inconvenient findings of the bipartisan Federal Elections Commission that stated private citizen Derrick Van Orden used campaign funds to attend the January 6 attack on the Capital, his response was, "It’s inaccurate." Problem is he’s picking on the messenger, the Daily Beast, who reported it, but not the source, the Federal Elections Commission.

It appears private citizen Van Orden has learned his lessons well at the alter of Trumpism. Simply deny any factual information that goes against one’s message.

Van Orden’s continued denial of the facts regarding his role in the violent and deadly attack on our Capital only serve to highlight his dishonesty as a person and as an upcoming candidate.

Tamara Porter

Holmen

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0