The headlines read, “What we need to know about the Nashville shooting.”

What we need to know is what we already know about gun violence. An individual legally purchased 7 firearms and used them to murder 3 children and 3 adults. As long as society has violent members — and we will always have violent members of society — legally accessing guns, we will continue to have mass shootings along with accidental shootings, suicides and shootings that don’t even make the news because of some random definition of “mass shootings.” Seldom do we hear of the injured.

Yet again Americans continue to tolerate and hear this horrific story and meaningless condolences.

Perhaps we should honor the victims by instituting responsible gun reform that reflects the year 2023 instead of 1791 when the Second Amendment was ratified, and George Washington was president.

While numbers vary according to the news source, most Americans favor responsible gun reform. If so, then who are elected officials working for?

With devastating consequences, America has chosen to prioritize the Second Amendment over the lives of our children, our neighbors and ourselves.

Vote for those candidates that will protect innocent and vulnerable lives from preventable and violent deaths at the end of a gun barrel.

Tamara Porter

Holmen