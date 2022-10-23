Tamara Porter: Vote for Democrats to address gun violence

Election day is approaching with many issues affecting America’s future, gun control being one of them. Historically the GOP has voted against gun control. Yet they embrace restoring law and order? The GOP is playing on our fears and more guns will not restore law and order.

According to Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting, 2020 saw a record breaking 22.8 million guns purchased in America and, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2021 saw the highest number of Americans killed by guns in 30 years.

Guns, the more that are out there the higher the death toll.

Homicides, suicides, mass shootings and accidents appear to be ingrained in our society because guns are so accessible.

Simple common sense, fewer guns, fewer deaths.

The GOP offers hollow thoughts and prayers to victims of gun violence.

The Democratic Party Platform states, “With 33,000 Americans dying ever year, Democrats believe that we must finally take sensible action to address gun violence.”

Please vote the Democratic ticket, our best hope for fewer gun related deaths.

Tamara Porter

Holmen