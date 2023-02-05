Feb. 21 is voting day. On the ballot is a very important issue, who will succeed retiring Justice Patience Roggensack.

Please consider voting for Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz. Both highly respected candidates with well-deserved endorsements.

Hopefully, with your vote for Mitchell and Protasiewicz, we can adjust the Wisconsin Supreme Court to a more equitable and bipartisan balance of power and fewer far right rulings that profoundly affect all citizens of Wisconsin.